GWINNETT COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -- The Gwinnett County Police Department needs help identifying a man that punched a 76-year-old Kroger employee in Dacula.
The altercation began after the victim confronted the male suspect about parking in the fire lane of the business. The victim told the suspect that he wasn’t allowed to park there. When the victim entered the Kroger, the suspect followed him and punched the victim in the back of the head.
Surveillance video from Kroger revealed that the victim didn’t see the suspect walk up behind him until right before he was struck. The victim is recovering from the injuries he received.
If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
