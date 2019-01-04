ATLANTA, GA. (CBS46)- The Atlanta Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing 27-year-old man.
Jarvis K. Jones was reported missing by his mother on December 10, 2018. Jones was last seen wearing a navy blue jacket and operating a rented silver 2019 Hyundai Elantra bearing Georgia License Plate: CFN5242.
Jones stands 5'10" and weighs 190 lbs.
If any information is known on his whereabouts, please contact 911 or the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.
