ROME, Ga. (CBS46) -- Rome Police are on the hunt for shooter(s) who injured a 21-year-old man Thursday evening.
Qualin Finley was shot in the back multiple times. He was located near a gas station in the area of Second Avenue along with a car that sustained multiple bullet holes.
Investigators say the incident began on Hardy Ave, however, officers located the victim after receiving a call regarding a person driving toward the local hospital with gunshot wounds.
No further details on the incident are not known.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Rome Police at 706-238-5111.
