SUWANEE, Ga. (CBS46) Family, friends and Suwanee Police are searching for a missing 24-year-old man.
Alec Christopher Davis was last seen May 4th in the area of the Hammerheads Bar & Grille and Village Grove subdivision around 5:16 in the evening. He was wearing khaki shorts and a white tank top.
Alec is described as 5'9", weighing around 140 pounds, has short brown hair, brown eyes and a slim build. He has fair skin and freckles with gages in his ears, two tattoos on his right arm and a large black skull on his right shoulder.
Anyone with information of his whereabouts is advised to contact Suwanee Police Department at 770-945-8995.
