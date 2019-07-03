DUNWOODY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are searching for an 82-year-old man suffering from Dementia.
Mr. Walter Anderson was reported missing Wednesday afternoon. According to family, Mr. Anderson called and stated he was lost in the area of Suwanee around 2:40 p.m. He had previously dropped off a family member in the 5400 block of Chamblee Dunwoody Road.
He has not been heard from since.
Mr. Anderson was last seen wearing a brown plaid short-sleeve button down shirt, tan khaki pants and brown shoes. He was driving a white 2009 Buick Enclave with Georgia tag BVU2978.
Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to call 911.
