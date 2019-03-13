COBB COUNTY, GA (CBS46) A historic home on Church Street in Marietta is coming down.
There are plans in the works for a 100-year-old Marietta home to be demolished, but some people feel it should be preserved. CBS46 reporter Melissa Stern spoke with a nonprofit that works to preserve Cobb County’s historic structures about the loss.
“It was built in the 1920s for the Fowler family, it remained in their family all through these years. In the 60s they moved the business into the house, remodeled the home," explained Trevor Beemon, the Executive Director of Cobb Landmarks and Historical Society. "It had been compromised in the interior a bit for office use and they continued to operate out of it until 2018 when the property was sold."
Beemon says through the years this area transitioned from a residential community to one with businesses, offices, and retail spaces.
“The Fowler House was really one of the last homes surviving in the area,” Beemon added.
He says the house was not in a historic district and was not a local landmark, so there were really no protections in place for it as a historic structure.
“It stood the test of time for a long time,” said Councilman Johnny Walker, with the City of Marietta.
Councilman Walker voted against the plan, saying he always liked looking at it and was sad to see it go. Marietta City Council approved plans from BAMM realty, the new owner and developer, to build a commercial building consisting of restaurants and retail space.
“I guess we have to make way for progress,” added Walker.
Cobb Landmarks documented and photographed the house, making a record that it existed for future researchers.
The developer also allowed them to salvage what they could from the Fowler house to use as part of its new interpretive center that will open at the William Root House Museum.
“We’re going to incorporate doors, shutters, windows, light fixtures, hardware, and things we saved from the Fowler House,” Beemon said.
Cobb Landmarks is using the loss of this house as a chance to educate people about historic preservation.
Cobb Landmarks and Historical Society is still fundraising for this project.
If you would like to support preservation, you can donate here.
