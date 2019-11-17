HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – Police are searching for a 22-year-old mother who vanished after she left home for a doctor’s appointment on Wednesday, Nov. 13.
Alecia Elizabeth Newsome last texted her mother Nov. 13 saying she was going to the home of a man named Don Cox to take him grocery shopping. Newsome has not responded to phone calls or text messages since.
Newsome, who is five foot four inches tall and 130 pounds, is said to have never left her young children alone for this amount of time.
Police were able to make contact with Cox after visiting his home several times. Newsome was driving a 2004 light blue Chevy AVEO with Georgia tag RTR9111.
Anyone with information should call 911 or the sheriff’s office at 770-646-2011.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.