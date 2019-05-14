Stone Mountain, Ga. (CBS46) -- DeKalb County Police arrested a man who allegedly punched another man to death.
The altercation happened on Wednesday May 8 at a home on Hemingway Road in Stone Mountain.
Officials arrested 21-year-old Jordan Thornton for punching a man in the head repeatedly which led to the victim’s death.
The victim was identified as 23-year-old Anthony Concepcion Allen of Atlanta. Allen suffered from internal bleeding and swelling of the brain which led to his death.
Thornton then turned himself to authorities and he was charged with aggravated assault and murder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.