ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police need the public’s help in locating a teen who went missing early October.
Authorities said, 16-year-old Mia Long was last seen in College Park on October 9.
She has brown hair and blue eyes; however, she was last seen with dyed blonde or blue hair.
Investigators said Long was may be in the Atlanta area. If you have any information, please call NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST or City of South Fulton Police Department at 1-470-809-7300.
