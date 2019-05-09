ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) The father of a 16-year-old Atlanta teen has reported his son missing, according to police.
Jawon Singelton was reported missing from his residence in the 600 block of Willard Ave. SW on Thursday evening. He is described as 5'5"and weighing around 130 pounds.
He was last known to have on blue shorts, grey shirt, blue glasses, purple shoes and possibly carrying a large orange duffel bag.
Anyone with information of Jawon's location is advised to call 911 or Atlanta's Special Victims Unit at 404-546-4260.
