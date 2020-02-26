ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – A 17-year-old who police say was involved in a shooting that injured an 11-year-old and a teen was arrested in Atlanta.
Brandon Nicanor-Cruz turned himself in to Atlanta Police Headquarters on Tuesday.
On December 14, officers were dispatched to a home on Peachtree Avenue in the Buckhead area after reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, police discovered an 11-year-old boy along with an 18-year-old who both appeared to have suffered from gunshot wounds.
After further investigation, police told CBS46 that the two heard gunfire outside of their home and rushed out to see what happened. Police said once they were outside, a group of two to three suspects, who were shooting, fired upon the two boys.
The suspects then entered a vehicle and fled the scene. The 11-year-old was transported to Egleston Children's Hospital for further treatment. The teen was transported to Grady for further treatment as well. Both victims were reported stable, alert, conscious, and breathing.
Details surrounding the incident are not yet known. The investigation is ongoing.
