CLARKSTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- Clarkston Police arrested a 17-year-old they said was responsible for shooting another teenager Monday morning.
According to police, the initial call brought officers to the Springdale Glen Apartments where they found the victim, Marcus Sims, Jr., in the parking lot with multiple gun shot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
As Clarkston Police investigated, they identified Ozell Craft, 17, as the person they believed to be the shooter. Police said warrants were obtained and Craft is currently in custody. According to police, Craft and Sims were known associates, but a motive for the shooting is unknown.
Clarkston Police said the investigation involved their department along with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and DeKalb Schools Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.