BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - A six-year-old child is recovering after being accidentally shot in the shoulder by his 5-year-old brother. The two discovered a handgun in their Bibb County home Wednesday around 7 p.m. The gun discharged while the siblings played with it. The older brother was taken to Navicent Health Hospital and treated for his wound, which is considered non-life threatening. The victim is listed in stable condition. No one else was injured in the shooting.
Bibb County Sheriff’s Investigators are still looking into the incident. No further information is available. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.
