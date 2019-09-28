FORT VALLEY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A 4-year-old child is dead after he was shot in the head Saturday morning in Fort Valley.
The incident happened at a home on the 500 block of Cliett Street around 11:30 a.m.
Upon arrival, Fort Valley police discovered a 4-year-old boy who appeared to have suffered from a gunshot wound to the head. The child was pronounced deceased on the scene. Police arrested 28-year-old Steven Glover.
The GBI were called to the scene to investigate the incident.
Chief Lawrence Spurgeon stated, "Detectives from the Fort Valley Police Department are in the beginning stages of this investigation. More charges may be forthcoming after consulting with the District Attorney. The investigation is ongoing at this time. "
Anyone with any information can contact the police department 478 825 3383
CBS46 will provide more information on this tragic incident as it becomes available.
