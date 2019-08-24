ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- An elementary school in Conyers was the scene of a shooting involving two juveniles on Friday evening.
According to police, a 12-year-old male victim was shot by another juvenile after school hours around 6:35 p.m. The victim was transported to an area hospital, however, his condition is not yet known.
No school activities were going on at the time of the incident, nor were there any other individuals injured.
The male suspect, who has not been identified, was detained and charged.
A Rockdale County Schools spokesperson released the following statement:
"We are deeply concerned about the incident that occurred after hours on the property of Peek’s Chapel Elementary Friday night. At this time, our thoughts and prayers are with the young man who was injured. Again, this occurred after hours when no students or staff were on campus. We will assist law enforcement as needed during their investigation."
