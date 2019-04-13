Ellenwood, GA (CBS46) A 7 year-old girl was seriously injured Friday night after being struck by a stray bullet as she was sitting in the couch.
The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Friday night at a home on 3500 block of Satellite Boulevard in Ellenwood.
DeKalb County Police say the shot came from outside of the residence but no suspects are in custody at this time.
The young girl was last listed in serious condition at an area hospital.
If you have any information on the shooting, you're asked to contact DeKalb County Police.
