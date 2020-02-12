COBB CO., GA (CBS46)—A Cobb County 15-year-old was struck by a SUV and killed Monday while riding his bike.
The accident happened just before 6:00 p.m. on Smyrna Powder Springs Road near Neese Drive, according to a Cobb County police press release.
Police wrote the teen was riding his bicycle on the sidewalk on Smyrna Powder Springs Road.
As the teen was trying to cross the roadway to Neese Drive, a 2008 Ford Explorer struck and killed the teen, police reported.
The driver was not injured in the accident.
Police indicated the accident occurred as it was getting dark and not near any street lights. It was also raining heavily.
According to police, a second 15-year-old was also riding a bike on the sidewalk, but he did not enter the roadway and he was not struck.
Police said charges are not expected in the accident.
