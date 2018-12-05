Fannin County, GA (CBS46) Two teenagers have been charged with murder in the killing of 33-year-old Justin McKinney.
Blake Dickey and Hunter Hill, both 15-years-old, are being housed at the Elbert Shaw Regional Youth Detention Center, with additional pending charges.
According to the GBI, the teens fatally shot McKinney and injured Anna Franklin on Dec. 4 in the area of Elrod Lane around 1:38 a.m. The female victim managed to call 911 to report the shooting. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment, however, her condition is not known.
A motive for the shooting has not yet been determined. The investigation continues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.