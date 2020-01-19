MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- A 19-year-old who was involved in an armed robbery turned himself in Sunday to face charges.
Malikk Fleming of Milledgeville who police say was the third suspect involved in the case is now behind bars.
On Saturday around 6 p.m., the GBI was called to investigate the armed robbery that happened at Quick Pantry at North Columbia Street in Milledgeville.
According to authorities, a deputy was traveling to a part-time job in uniform when he noticed an armed robbery in progress at the Quick Pantry.
The deputy immediately acted and headed towards the business. In a matter of seconds, the clerk ran out of the store when the deputy arrived at the scene. However, when the armed suspects attempted to run out, the deputy fired his weapon.
The deputy then held the two suspects at gunpoint until responding officers arrived, according to officials.
Baldwin County Sheriff’s deputies and Milledgeville Police Department officers arrested Benita Sha’ty-rone Kelsey,25, and Kemontaye Jashawn Smith, 20, both of Milledgeville.
No injuries were reported during this incident.
