BUFORD, Ga. (CBS46) -- "I’m 95-and-a-half-years old." said Adeline Bouchard "I’m a World War II veteran and I served in the us navel as a second class," added Bouchard.
She vividly remembers her youth and up to a few months ago; she was extremely active. But then she has a heart attack and was hospitalized for about a month. Bouchard, isn’t out of the woods just yet. She has another major heart surgery coming. "Doctor said if I do not have it I have three to six months to live."
Because of her failing health Bouchard’s grandson Dan Black stepped up to help. Black began making daily visits to his grandma's senior living apartment. But that's when things got complicated with the management of the facility where Bouchard lives.
"I’ve gotten friction for coming here, bringing my support dog Charley, and just hanging out with her spending time," said Black.
But friction maybe an understatement. Black said he was told he could not be on the property and then Bouchard received notice of violation saying an unauthorized occupant has established residence in her apartment and if he doesn’t get out; her lease will be terminated.
"As you can see ,this apartment has two bedrooms, but only one has a bed. So he cannot be living here as she accuses me and I need my grandson to visit me", added Bouchard "I believe she is trying to restrict his visits because he brings me food; he takes me to doctor's appointments."
Black said he visits almost daily helping with medication, cleaning, washing, shopping, and pretty much anything else his grandma needs. She said without him, she would struggle to survive. So we reached out to management. They said Bouchard's lease does not allow for visitors beyond seven days and their low income housing status specifies the age of each resident, which Black does not meet. But management says the lease does allow for an exception, which they are willing to grant.
