FOREST PARK, Ga. (CBS46) - Video shows the shocking moment 62-year-old Kathy Malone and her 80-year-old mother Mary Gardner were attacked inside the Wholesale Food Outlet in Forest Park.
“He actually pulled my mother off the cart and threw her down,” Malone told CBS46 reporter Ashley Thompson.
The attack happened after a man thought Gardner was trying to cut in front of him in a checkout line. Malone got to the register first and the attacker got in between her and her mother, who was riding a scooter.
“I said sir, she’s with me,” Malone explained. “Can she come around you where I can finish taking her stuff out?”
Police said that’s when things escalated.
“He just got so mad,” Gardner explained.
“He got so far up in my face,” Malone explained. “I kind of threw my arm up to keep him from coming any further and when I did that, he balled up his fist and that’s when he swung.”
Surveillance video shows the attacker throwing Gardner to the ground. She said she bruised her stomach and scratched up her elbow. She also said she hit her head.
“We have forgiven him because we know being in Christ, we have to forgive people, Malone said.
“But I hope they catch him,” Gardner added.
Police hope the man’s unique shoes with bright laces will help to identify him.
If you know anything, call the Forest Park Police Department at 404-366-4141.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.