34 years after Darlene Sims’ murder, siblings break their silence

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Debbie Johnson’s intuition took her mind to dark places as a teenager when she worried about the whereabouts of her sister, Darlene Hammond.
When CBS46's Brittany Edney knocked on her door 35 years after Darlene’s violent murder, carrying a copy of one of the hand-drawn portraits serial killer Samuel Little drew of his victims; a wave of grief snapped back into place.
“I knew something was going to happen; I just didn’t know when,” Debbie told Edney as they sat in the living room of her southwest Atlanta home. Her daughter, listening nearby, grew up only hearing the stories about the aunt she never had the chance to know.
Darlene’s death is still a mystery to her family. They only know what investigators told them decades ago; that two men found Darlene’s half-naked body in the woods near Grove Park Place in Atlanta on September 3rd, 1985. The 21-year-old had been strangled and left to decompose.
Darlene’s brother Gary, a soft-spoken man, was moved to tears as he described the day he got the call.
"I was told that my sister had been killed by someone.” Gary told us, without hesitation. He has always felt like no one cared enough to solve his sister’s murder.
"Uh, no," added Vickie Hammond, who sat beside her brother on a small love seat. "It was like she was just thrown away.”
Despite the sadness that still surrounds her sister’s death, Debbie does not tiptoe around the type of life Darlene was living back then. According to her case file, Darlene was abusing drugs and selling her body to support her habit. She had been in police custody for drug related offenses months before her murder.
"I just felt bad," Debbie said through her tears.
Their grandmother, who helped raise Darlene, worried about her in the years leading up to her death.
Debbie recalled the many times she drove their grandmother to Darlene’s apartment to check on her.
"It had all kind of bullet holes and stuff in her walls, so I think stuff was going on up in the apartment," she explained.
Darlene’s case file details the many leads police chased, only to hit a dead end every time. Her boyfriend, Theron Freeman, along with a drug dealer known by the nickname “Slick” were both thought to be responsible for her death, but detectives were never able to track down either of the men.
A confidential informant told police he did not think Darlene’s boyfriend or drug dealer would have killed her. According to the case file, the CI told investigators Darlene was more likely murdered by one of her “tricks.”
Edney asked retired APD Homicide Commander Danny Agan to look at Darlene's file. He said detectives likely had a hard-time solving the case because of Darlene’s connection to the Atlanta drug scene when she died. But he’s hopeful her case could be solved nearly 35 years later.
"Going back and taking a fresh look may be like stepping back and being able to look at it more objectively, and it may afford detectives an opportunity to see something that was missed before."
That’s what led Agan to take our findings to Atlanta Police. The department is now re-examining the case and looking at all possible connections to Darlene’s murder.
The Hammond family is waiting but say at least now, the spotlight is on Darlene's case.
"To have you all to pick up her case out of all the cases and to contact my family about this... it's emotional and its joyful," says Gary.
Vickie’s daughter, listening from the nearby kitchen, told CBS46 her family often compares her to her aunt Darlene. She hopes her family will someday get closure.
"I feel good because maybe we might find some answers now," Darlene’s sister Debbie explains. "In the back of my mind I do think about her a lot."
Read her entire case file which CBS46 received from APD:
If you have any information that could help police solve the murder of Darlene Hammond and help her family find closure, please contact Atlanta Police Department Homicide Unit at 404-546-4253.
