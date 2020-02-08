70 years: Couple shares secret to long-lasting marriage

CUMMING, Ga. (CBS46) – Some say absence makes the heart grow fonder. For Mitch and Betty Coombs, it could also be one of the secrets to their long-lasting marriage.
The couple recently celebrated their 70th anniversary. For 15 years, Mitch traveled for work. “He’d leave Monday morning and come back on Friday evening and I had the kids, but it all worked out,” Betty said. The couple said during that time, distance was their greatest challenge – and communication was crucial. “I made sure every night that I called her and reported in,” Mitch said.
The couple met in 1949 in Westport, Indiana. Betty’s parents had a restaurant where she worked as a waitress. Mitch first saw Betty when he stopped by for a drink. Three days later, he came back and asked her for a date. But before Mitch asked Betty out, she knew he was special. She said when she saw him, she asked a co-worker about him.
“I said ‘well, I’d sure like to have a date with him,’” she said. “That’s the only boy that I ever said that about, so there was something that told me that he had to be the right one.”
It was a whirlwind romance. Mitch surprised Betty with a marriage proposal just six months later. She said she was a little surprised the proposal came so quickly. “I guess we knew that we were the ones [for each other] … and little did we know, it was going to last 70 years,” Betty said.
The couple developed a love for traveling together – frequently taking road trips – and Mitch often taking Betty and their four children along on business trips.
Mitch retired in 1982. Ever since, the couple has made up for time lost in the early years of their marriage. They eat breakfast, lunch and dinner together – every day. They’re active, well-known and loved in their community. Their daughter, Karen Walker, said staying connected with their community is one way the couple stays young.
“When they had been in the hospital, employees from their local Steak ‘n Shake and Cracker Barrel came to visit them … and a franchise owner of the local Chick-fil-A brought chicken soup to my dad,” Walker said.
And they’ve never stopped traveling together – they recently cruised the Baltic Sea with their family. The couple has a unique bond, which Betty said is all about balance.
“I think the main thing is you have to be your own self … we have pretty much done that,” she said. We haven’t tried to run the other one’s life. He did things on his own and I’ve done things on my own.”
Another key to their long-lasting marriage? They said divorce was never an option. Watch their full story below:
