ATLANTA (CBS46) – Today marks 51 years since the evening of April 4, 1968 when shots rang out in Memphis. It wasn’t long before news began to spread that one of the most influential people in U.S. history, Martin Luther King, Jr., had been assassinated.
The Center named after the famed Civil Rights Leader marked the date Thursday saying the group was “remembering the day he was assassinated, reconnecting to continue his work, recommitting to building his dream, true peace, unconditional love, unarmed truth, ‘Until justice rolls down like waters.’”
51 years later.Remembering the day he was assassinated. Reconnecting to continue his work.Recommitting to building his dream.True peace.Unconditional love.Unarmed truth.“Until justice rolls down like waters...”King.#MLK pic.twitter.com/uo7m9FmwEy— The King Center (@TheKingCenter) April 4, 2019
King was in Memphis that day to help support the cause of African-American sanitation workers who were fighting for better treatment after two workers were killed. King had been to Memphis and left, only to return on April 3. That night, King gave his last speech, often referred to as the “I’ve Been to the Mountaintop” speech. King’s speech ended with him mentioning the threats on his life and how he had no fear of what was ahead for him.
51 years ago today...”I’ve Been To The Mountaintop.” #MLK pic.twitter.com/VEYMv2XE1d— The King Center (@TheKingCenter) April 3, 2019
“Like anybody, I would like to live a long life. Longevity has its place. But I’m not concerned about that now. I just want to do God’s will. And he’s allowed me to go up to the mountain. And I’ve looked over. And I’ve seen the Promised Land. I may not get there with you. But I want you to know tonight, that we, as a people, will get to the promised land. And so I’m happy tonight. I’m not worried about anything. I’m not fearing any man. Mine eyes have seen the glory of the coming of the Lord,” King said as he ended the speech.
King and his aides checked into the Lorraine Motel in Memphis. On April 4, King was scheduled to have dinner with a Memphis minister. He stepped out of Room 306 around 6 p.m. dressed in a suit and tie. It was then that a bullet from a .30-06 Remington rifle was fired and struck King in the cheek. The bullet broke his jaw, several vertebrae, and severed his spinal cord. King was rushed to the hospital, but died from his injuries a little after 7 p.m. April 4.
His death sparked riots across the country in one of the most troubled years the United States has ever faced. His widow, Coretta Scott King, along with his children, led tens of thousands of people in a march through Memphis to remember the late Civil Rights leader who sought nonviolent ways for change. A funeral service was held for King on April 9 at the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta with crowds estimated in the hundreds of thousands.
