ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Yellow Jacket fans attending Saturday's game against The Citadel must keep an eye on the game and the thermometer as it's expected to possibly in the 90's by kickoff.
That's why the school is implementing an Extreme Heat Policy for the game. This allows fans to bring in one (1) sealed, clear bottle of water (up to 20 oz.) into the stadium.
Additionally, the school said it will be pushing cooling fans and water filling stations throughout and around Bobby Dodd Stadium. Locations for cooling fans and water stations include:
- Section 101 – Water Monster
- Sections 103-104 – cooling fans (2)
- Sections 109-111 – cooling fan
- Sections 114-116 – cooling fan
- Sections 116-119 – Water Monster and cooling fans (2)
- Sections 201-202 – cooling fan
- Sections 207-208 – Water Monster and cooling fan
- Section 212 – cooling fan
- Section 216 – Water Monster and cooling fan
- Sections 223-225 – cooling fan
- Sections 226-228 – cooling fan
- Sections 229 – Water Monster
- Gate 4/5 Entrance – Water Monster
- Gate 9/Techwood Market – Water Monster and cooling fans (2)
- Wreckfest (Callaway Plaza) – cooling fan
