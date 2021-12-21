With the rise in number of COVID-19 cases and number of hospitalizations, the indoor mask mandate is back in effect for the city of Atlanta.

ATLANTA (CBS46) — Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has moved the City back to the Yellow Zone of her COVID-19 Resilience Plan, effectively reintroducing the city-wide mask mandate.

As COVID-19 cases continue to increase in and around Atlanta, City officials are taking more precautions to stop the spread of the virus. 

To move to the yellow zone, Atlanta has to reach an average case count between 75 and 249 cases with hospitalizations averaging between 201 to 329. 

Under the zone, face masks are required indoors.

Local and state officials say they’re awaiting finalized plans from the Biden administration on testing efforts. 
 
Tuesday, President Joe Biden announced 500 million at-home testing kits will be sent to Americans beginning in January. 
 
But it cannot come soon enough for those seeking rapid COVID tests right now ahead of holiday travel. 
 
As a result of the test kit shortage in metro Atlanta pharmacies, drive-through testing sites are seeing an uptick in people showing up. 
 
"Something that we say in HIV prevention is knowing your status. That could not be more important this season as we're dealing with COVID19.  We need you to know your status,” advocated Dekalb Health Department spokesman Eric Nickens. “If you are traveling, know your status. If you're going to be around someone who is potentially immunocompromised, you need to know your status."

