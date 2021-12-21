Virus Outbreak-Mask Mandates

FILE - A sign advises shoppers to wear masks outside of a story Monday, July 19, 2021, in the Fairfax district of Los Angeles. Los Angeles County has reinstated an indoor mask mandate due to rising COVID-19 cases. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

 Marcio Jose Sanchez

ATLANTA (CBS46) — Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has moved the City back to the Yellow Zone of her COVID-19 Resilience Plan, effectively reintroducing the city-wide mask mandate.

As COVID-19 cases continue to increase in and around Atlanta, City officials are taking more precautions to stop the spread of the virus. 

To move to the yellow zone, Atlanta has to reach an average case count between 75 and 249 cases with hospitalizations averaging between 201 to 329. 

Under the zone, face masks are required indoors.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.