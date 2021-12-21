ATLANTA (CBS46) — Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has moved the City back to the Yellow Zone of her COVID-19 Resilience Plan, effectively reintroducing the city-wide mask mandate.
As COVID-19 cases continue to increase in and around Atlanta, City officials are taking more precautions to stop the spread of the virus.
Mayor @KeishaBottoms has issued an Executive Order to reinstate the citywide indoor mask mandate and move the City of Atlanta back to the Yellow Zone. The order is in response to the rising number of COVID-19 infections and the impact of the Omicron variant. pic.twitter.com/lhd6NxObP1— City of Atlanta, GA (@CityofAtlanta) December 21, 2021
To move to the yellow zone, Atlanta has to reach an average case count between 75 and 249 cases with hospitalizations averaging between 201 to 329.
Under the zone, face masks are required indoors.
