FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Efforts to locate a 17-year-old girl are ongoing now that 24-hours have passed since she was last seen.
Floyd County Police say Caitlyn "Brianna" Boston has not been seen or heard from since Tuesday around 10:15 a.m. when she left her home in Garden Lakes.
If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, contact police immediately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.