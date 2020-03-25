ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- With thousands of people scrambling to maintain their jobs while homeschooling their children due to the widespread coronavirus, metro Atlanta YMCAs are stepping up to fill the childcare void.
Fourteen temporarily closed YMCA locations will now provide childcare for those performing essential services such as healthcare staff, grocery store personnel, first responders and others fighting COVID-19 in Atlanta.
"Our childcare program is open to the brave individuals who are working to meet the needs of the community, including medial professionals, law enforcement, grocery workers, and others who cannot work from home at this time," said Lauren Koontz, YMCA of Metro Atlanta president and CEO.
Childcare will be available Monday- Friday from 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.. Space is limited and requires those interested in enrolling their child to click here to login or register.
Parents will not be allowed to drop children off between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., except in the case of an emergency. Pick-ups are encouraged between 5 - 8 p.m.
Children are asked to bring a water bottle and peanut-free breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks, books and homework. For additional information, click here.
YMCA Locations
Andrew & Walter Young Family YMCA
Ages 3 -12 at 2220 Campbellton Road SW, Atlanta
Arthur Blank Family Youth YMCA
Ages 0 -12
555 Luckie Street, Atlanta
Carl E. Sanders Family YMCA at Buckhead
Ages 5-12 at 1160 Moores Mill Road, Atlanta
Covington Family YMCA
Ages 5-12 at 2140 Newton Drive, Covington
Cowart Family YMCA
Ages 5-12 at 3692 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Atlanta
East Lake Family YMCA & Early Learning Center
Ages 0-12
275 Eva Davis Way, Atlanta
ED Isakson/Alpharetta Family YMCA
Ages 5-12 at 3655 Preston Ridge Road, Alpharetta
Forsyth County Family YMCA
Ages 5-12
6050 Y Street, Cumming
J.M. Tull-Gwinnett Family YMCA
Ages 5-12 at 2985 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville
McCleskey-East Cobb Family YMCA
Ages 5-12 at 3010 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta
Northwest Family YMCA
Ages 5-12 at 1700 Dennis Kemp Lane, Kennesaw
Summit Family YMCA
Ages 5-12 at 1765 East Hwy 34, Newnan
YMCA Paulding Early Learning Center
Ages 0-5 at 55 Hiram Drive, Hiram
