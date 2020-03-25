children on playground

(Photo by Fairfax Media via Getty Images via Getty Images)

 Fairfax Media

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- With thousands of people scrambling to maintain their jobs while homeschooling their children due to the widespread coronavirus, metro Atlanta YMCAs are stepping up to fill the childcare void.

Fourteen temporarily closed YMCA locations will now provide childcare for those performing essential services such as healthcare staff, grocery store personnel, first responders and others fighting COVID-19 in Atlanta.

"Our childcare program is open to the brave individuals who are working to meet the needs of the community, including medial professionals, law enforcement, grocery workers, and others who cannot work from home at this time," said Lauren Koontz, YMCA of Metro Atlanta president and CEO.

Childcare will be available Monday- Friday from 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.. Space is limited and requires those interested in enrolling their child to click here to login or register.

Parents will not be allowed to drop children off between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., except in the case of an emergency. Pick-ups are encouraged between 5 - 8 p.m.

Children are asked to bring a water bottle and peanut-free breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks, books and homework. For additional information, click here.

YMCA Locations

Andrew & Walter Young Family YMCA

Ages 3 -12 at 2220 Campbellton Road SW, Atlanta

Arthur Blank Family Youth YMCA

Ages 0 -12

555 Luckie Street, Atlanta

Carl E. Sanders Family YMCA at Buckhead

Ages 5-12 at 1160 Moores Mill Road, Atlanta

Covington Family YMCA

Ages 5-12 at 2140 Newton Drive, Covington 

Cowart Family YMCA

Ages 5-12 at 3692 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Atlanta

East Lake Family YMCA & Early Learning Center

Ages 0-12

275 Eva Davis Way, Atlanta

ED Isakson/Alpharetta Family YMCA

Ages 5-12 at 3655 Preston Ridge Road, Alpharetta

Forsyth County Family YMCA

Ages 5-12

6050 Y Street, Cumming

J.M. Tull-Gwinnett Family YMCA

Ages 5-12 at 2985 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville

McCleskey-East Cobb Family YMCA

Ages 5-12 at 3010 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta

Northwest Family YMCA

Ages 5-12 at 1700 Dennis Kemp Lane, Kennesaw

Summit Family YMCA

Ages 5-12 at 1765 East Hwy 34, Newnan

YMCA Paulding Early Learning Center

Ages 0-5 at 55 Hiram Drive, Hiram

Copyright 2020 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.