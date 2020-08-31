BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- An 18-year-old is facing several charges for allegedly making threats towards a Cass High School student, along with threats to harm Black students.
Jacob Clifford Scarborough was arrested Monday and charged with cruelty to children, harassing phone calls and terroristic threats.
On August 24, students who support President Trump and those who support the Black Live Matter movement were involved in an altercation on campus. Several students involved were expelled for an unspecified period of time.
Two days later Scarborough allegedly sent messages through Snapchat and Instagram threatening to harm a female victim upon her return to school. His threats allegedly included multiple derogatory slurs.
Scarborough has no known ties to the Bartow County School System or any of the students within the Bartow County School System. He is currently in the Hart County Jail.
