ALLENDALE, SC (CBS46) A young boy who was saving his money to go to Disney World instead used that money to buy food for evacuees of Hurricane Dorian.
According to a Facebook post by Daniel Latimer, pastor of St. Mark-Allendale church in Allendale, South Carolina, 6 year-old Jermaine Bell was saving his birthday money to go to Disney World in Orlando but decided to buy food for those fleeing the area after Hurricane Dorian ripped through the region.
In a video in the post, Bell says he wanted to give free food to the evacuees so "they can enjoy the ride to the place they're going to stay."
When asked by a reporter why he was doing it, he simply said, "because I want to be nice."
Bell says he used about $50 to buy potato chips, water and hot dogs to give away to anyone who was evacuating the area.
Check out the FULL interview in the Facebook post below (Can't see the post? Click here)
