CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Police in Clayton County are looking for the person responsible for the fatal shooting of a 12 year-old boy who was killed while fixing a lawnmower.
Brayan Zavala, 12, was working with his father, uncle and brother on October 15 at a home on Willow Way in Riverdale when a masked person walked up and shot him. Zavala was pronounced dead at the scene.
The suspect fled the area on foot. No word on a description. There's also no word on a motive.
Meanwhile, a GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with expenses.
Clayton County Police is asking anyone who may have any information to contact them at 770-477-4479.
