BANKS County, Ga. (CBS46)-- A 9-year old boy staying with his grandfather and two older siblings was kidnapped from his mother's home off Highway 164 in Banks County.
Police have arrested two suspects, Sabrina Salas and David Salas, the latter being the child's father.
Mrs. Salas spoke with the child through the screened porch, getting into the home after claiming her car had broken down and she needed to use the bathroom. David Salas then approached and forcibly entered the home, as the child attempted to run.
The grandfather was assaulted by Mr. Salas as he attempted to protect the child. After the young boy was put into the Salas' vehicle, the grandfather was almost struck by the vehicle as the suspects fled.
Police managed to catch up with the suspects during a traffic stop in Jones County after a statewide lookout was launched.
The child has been confirmed safe and back with his mother. David and Sabrina Salas were charged with a number of charges, including kidnapping.
This is on-going investigation, stay with CBS46 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.