ATLANTA (CBS46) — Gwinnett County authorities are offering up to $10,000 for information surrounding arson at the Mall of Georgia.
Gwinnett County fire investigators confirm fire was set to clothing or near a rack in the back of Rue21, a store in the indoor mall. Authorities have ruled out accidental cause and are investigating the fire as arson.
Ruth Chukwu and Vanessa Reyna, two teenage employees at Rue21, were working when they noticed the fire in their store.
“It was a regular shift for us. We saw customers walking around, shopping,” said Chukwu. “One second we’re doing our job, and next we see a flame.”
Chukwu said Rue21 employees first attempted to put out the fire with water. By the time they filled up buckets, the flames had grown too large.
Chukwu said she ran to neighboring shops like Hot Topic asking for help.
As smoke filled the store, video footage shows Reyna approaching the blaze with a fire extinguisher.
“She grabbed an extinguisher and said ‘not today fire’ – I swear, she was not letting that department burn down. She said ‘no’ to that fire. Even though it was three times her size, she stood up to it,” said Chukwu, who recorded the unbelievable moments before using an extinguisher of her own.
“I should not have gone into the fire to extinguish it, but that was my quickest reaction. My reaction was let’s get it out of here,” explained Reyna.
The two teens estimate about ten minutes later – and with the help of five or six other mall employees – the fire was out as firefighters arrived on scene.
The Mall of Georgia was evacuated because of smoke. The day following the fire, Rue21 remains closed.
Gwinnett County Fire tells CBS46 they are reviewing security camera video from Rue21 and other stores in the mall. They plan to release the footage as the investigation develops.
Store employees are also hopeful for answers.
“I hope whoever did it comes out,” said Reyna. “It could have gotten worse. It could have been a joke, but it’s not funny when lives are at stake.”
