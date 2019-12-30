ATLANTA (CBS46)— A young girl is dead and a man is critically injured after a double shooting at a home in southwest Atlanta early Monday morning.
The shooting happened on the 900 block of Washington Street.
When officers arrived on scene, they found the young girl dead inside the home. Her identity and age has not been released but police say she is a juvenile female.
While investigating further, officers found a man lying on Haygood Avenue with a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital where he was listed in critical condition.
Police have a suspect in custody. That suspect has not been identified but police say the victims and suspect knew each other.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS(8477).
