ATLANTA (CBS46)— A young girl is dead and a man is injured after a double shooting at a home in southwest Atlanta early Monday morning.
The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. on the 900 block of Washington Street.
When officers arrived on scene, they found the young girl dead inside the home. Her identity has not been released but police say she was just 15 years-old.
While investigating further, officers found a man lying on Haygood Avenue with gunshot wounds to his leg and chest. He was alert, conscious and breathing when he was taken to an area hospital. His current condition is unknown.
Police have a suspect in custody. That suspect has not been identified but police say the victims and suspect knew each other.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS(8477).
