Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Atlanta Police are trying to determine what caused a crash that killed a young girl and severely injured a woman and baby.
The crash happened Wednesday near East Atlanta Village.
Firefighters had to pull the child, baby and woman out of the wreck.
The baby survived as well as the woman but police say she broke both legs in the crash.
