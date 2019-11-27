ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Having a child in the hospital isn’t easy, especially during the holidays. But young patients and their families at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta are sharing what they are grateful for this Thanksgiving.
In a photo series the hospital released, touching pictures capture patients and parents holding up notes of what they’re thankful for.
Six-year-old Dylan Nettles is featured holding up a handwritten note that says “my daddy.”
Dylan has been at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Egleston for almost a year as he waits for a heart transplant.
In his room decorated with a Christmas tree, snowflakes and other festive signs of the season, it’s easy to see why he’s grateful for his father.
Just a few of the words of gratitude Dylan shared were: “He cheers me on,” “He makes shirts for us,” and “He decorated my room.”
Kenneth Nettles said he was surprised at first to see Dylan’s answer.
“I expected him to say Fortnite because he was playing it or something but once he said it, it just made me feel good,” he said. “That’s my son so it’s second nature so I don’t think about it. For him to notice it and appreciate it and for him to voice it, it just made me feel good.”
As the family prepares to spend the holidays in the hospital as they wait their turn, they’re focusing on the positive.
Kenneth Nettles said, I’m just thankful for his stability in this because we’ve been here for almost a year and you can imagine the different stories we’ve heard, the different things we’ve seen and I’m just thankful for his stability and being able to still be a six-year-old in the hospital but he can still have fun, still play games, still go to school.”
