Concilman Matt Westmoreland alongside Zachary Bryant
Councilman Matt Westmoreland on Facebook

Atlanta, GA (CBS46) The Atlanta City Council recognized a young man who saved the life of a fellow Boy Scout while both were on a rafting trip.

Zachary Bryant was honored before the Atlanta City Council on Monday.

According to a Facebook post by Atlanta City Councilman Matt Westmoreland, the scout fell in the Nantahala River in North Carolina during a trip last year. 

Bryant is a student at Druid Hills High School and is a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church. 

He thanked his parents for being great mentors for him and also thanked the Atlanta City Council for the honor.

Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.