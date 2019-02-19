Atlanta, GA (CBS46) The Atlanta City Council recognized a young man who saved the life of a fellow Boy Scout while both were on a rafting trip.
Zachary Bryant was honored before the Atlanta City Council on Monday.
According to a Facebook post by Atlanta City Councilman Matt Westmoreland, the scout fell in the Nantahala River in North Carolina during a trip last year.
Bryant is a student at Druid Hills High School and is a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church.
He thanked his parents for being great mentors for him and also thanked the Atlanta City Council for the honor.
Council member @MattWestmoreland honored @DruidHillsHigh student/@ebenezer_atl Boy Scout Zachary Bryant. Bryant rescued a 12 yr old fellow scout from drowning during a whitewater rafting activity. Bryant thanked his parents for being great mentors and the Council for the honor. pic.twitter.com/DOkcrxqGyY— Atlanta City Council (@atlcouncil) February 18, 2019
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
