ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Earlier this month, two young men were caught on surveillance video on the front porch of a house in Kirkwood.
At first you can see someone wearing a hoodie knock on the door. Shortly thereafter, he appears with another person. The two discuss stealing a TV from inside the house.
One of the boys said, “Do you know how to grab that TV right there?” The other responds, saying he’ll snatch it right off.
Before they leave, one of the crooks opens a package left on the porch.
“It’s unfortunate,” Atlanta police investigator James White said. “We want people to be secure in their homes.”
Atlanta police said burglaries in zone six are down six percent for the year. Nonetheless, crooks are still hard at work.
“I think that crime is something we’re constantly combating,” White explained. “I do think that holiday season, sometimes we do see increased activities of certain things.”
The two people in the video have not returned to the house. Police are now investigating to figure out who they are. Officers said call 911 if you see anything suspicious in your neighborhood.
If it’s in your budget, police encourage residents to get home surveillance cameras. Officers also said to try to have packages delivered when you know someone will be home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.