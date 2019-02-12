Cobb County, GA (CBS46) A young rapper facing a felony charge after his brush with a police officer is back in court.
It’s a case that has garnered a lot of attention.
Corey Jackson, 12, was back in court Tuesday and his attorneys denied all charges.
Jackson, otherwise known as Corey J, faces an obstruction felony charge.
It all stems from a situation in October of 2018 inside the food court at the Cumberland Mall when he was grabbed by an officer and threatened with arrest.
The police report said he'd been in trouble twice for selling c.d.s in the mall.
His attorney Mawuli Davis denied that on Tuesday.
“When he was there, he was not selling any c.d.s or doing anything that would have been prohibited he was there meeting other artists,” said Davis.
CBS46 reached out to the prosecutor on the case but did not get call back right away.
Jackson’s attorney is hoping it will all be thrown out. If not, it will head to trial.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
