CANTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- Saxophonist Avery Dixon is bringing generations together through music.

“People listen to music to offset the pain they’re feeling a lot of times. For me, if I can just do that for one person then I am living what it is to be musician, I am living my dream,” said Dixon.

COVID-19 is keeping people separated but not a part.

“I’ve gone through polio and I was in World War II, but I’ve never seen something like this affect the entire world as much as this disease,” says veteran Earl Schneider.

Dixon said his message to the community is to, “stay strong. Because as the younger generation we are standing on their shoulders.”

His music is not only connecting people, but also leaving people with a smile.

Schneider lost his wife two weeks ago.

“Oh my gosh and brings me to tears to think that she wasn’t here to share it with me,” says Schneider after Dixon played "Star Dust," a song he and his wife loved.

“Every time we heard that song we find each other and that’s why it’s so important to me,” said Schneider.

Dixon said music is all about impact.

“That moment when it feels like you’re bringing them back to the happy times they shared before they were gone. That’s the real gift to me.”

“He’s going through a grieving and he needed a little bit of happiness to take his mind off some things. Avery just made his day today, absolutely,” Johnson said.

Dixon said he is hopeful for the future.

“Things may not be as normal as they were but together we can establish a new normal, a happy normal. It may not be what we hoped for but it’s what we got and together we can work with it.”