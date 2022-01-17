ATLANTA (CBS46) — Atlanta native and Grammy Award-winning artist Young Thug will hold a one-time performance in Atlanta this spring.
On Apr. 15, Young Thug will perform at State Farm Arena at 7:30 p.m. According to a release from State Farm Arena, the show will include "special guests unique to the Atlanta show."
Young Thug has won several awards for his work, including a Song of the Year Grammy in 2019 for his song "This is America" with artist Childish Gambino.
He was nominated for another Grammy in 2020 for Best Rap/Sung Performance for his song "The London" with J. Cole and Travis Scott.
Tickets go on sale for the performance on Friday, Jan. 21 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com. Prices range from $30 to $240.
