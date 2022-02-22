ATLANTA (CBS46) — A 20-year-old woman is dead after she was struck by multiple vehicles on Interstate 285 north between South Cobb Drive and Atlanta Road shortly before 10 p.m. Feb. 21.
According to Cobb County Police Department, Shamauri L. Fluellen of Austell was driving a gold 2001 Mercedes Benz E320 north on I-285 when she lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the median wall.
Shortly after, a purple 2010 Jeep Wrangler crashed into the rear Mercedes.
After the crash, Fluellen got out of the Mercedes and attempted to cross to the right shoulder. That is when she was struck by multiple vehicles. Fluellen was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Although several involved vehicles stopped and remained at the scene, investigators believe that the first vehicle that struck Fluellen left the scene before officers arrived. No description of this vehicle is available at this time. Investigators request anyone with information about the crash to call the STEP Unit at 770-499-3987.
