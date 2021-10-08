DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A young woman is continuing to recover and facing nearly half a million dollars in medical bills after being involved in a crash that cost her right arm. Alejandra Cano was riding passenger on Stonewall Jackson Drive in Stone Mountain when she noticed something on the side of the road.
“Something catches my eye and I’m the first one to see it,” said Cano. “I’m thinking it’s a deer but the driver who is with me is thinking it’s a person so they swerve to not, of course run over this person.” According to Cano, the car slammed into a concrete barrier on the side of the road at a high rate of speed, ripping off her passenger side door and smashing her arm, severing her artery. The car then crashed into two more adjacent concrete columns before coming to rest in pieces.
An officer who arrived on scene captured photos of the wreck, one showing Cano dazed and confused on the side of the road, gripping what was left of her arm.
“I had asked them if I was going to die, and they told me I was not going to die but they told me that they weren’t going to lie to me that my arm was really messed up,” said Cano.
Cano was rushed to a nearby hospital in immense pain and only remembers bits and pieces of her first night in the hospital.
“On top of it looking bad the pain was unbearable,” said Cano. They were letting me try to see if I could gain function within the next six hours but even before then I already knew that the arm wasn’t going to be functional.”
After several attempts to save her right and dominant arm, doctors made what they said was a life-saving decision and amputated it.
During the recovery process, doctors said her arm was not healing as it should even after amputation, and weeks later had to perform another amputation surgery.
“It was probably before like down to here so they probably cut like 3 or 2 inches off,” said Cano. “Nothing crazy because what had happened was they had to do a skin graft like at the very tip and they did that with the skin that they could save from the rest of my hand.”
Through the numerous surgeries and weeks in the hospital, along with the counseling and check-up visits she has undergone since the crash on August 18th, Cano has racked up nearly $500,000 in hospital bills and prosthetic fees. Her friends and family have started a GoFundMe account in order to help raise money in order to pay off the massive bills.
“Her hospital bills have accumulated to over $400,000. This is not including her prosthetic, which will be another $150,000, nor does it include the therapy Alejandra will have to undergo for both the mental and physical side effects of losing her right arm,” said the creator of the GoFundMe and Cano’s best friend Arsheen Kour in the GoFundMe description. “The Cano family does have insurance, but it is estimated that only about $100,000 will be covered, leaving Aleja and her family responsible for the remainder.”
You can view the GoFundMe here.
