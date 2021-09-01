ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Apple announced Wednesday that Georgia and Arizona iPhone users will be the first people in the country to be able to store their state issued IDs on their phones.
“We’re excited about the ability to offer our Georgia customers the mobile driver’s license in addition to their hard card,” said Shevondah Leslie, Director Governmental Affairs & Communications with Georgia DDS.
Soon the only thing you'll need to have in your hand when going through security at @ATLairport is your phone. Driver's licenses will be able to be stored in your Apple Wallet and accepted at TSA check points. Details @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/H9xjfawur8— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) September 1, 2021
The ID will be stored in Apple’s mobile wallet like credit cards are and to begin with only useable at the airport when traveling. The company is touting a more convenient and quicker way to access your license when boarding through a checkpoint. They are working with the TSA to implement the use at security checkpoints.
Passengers said to CBS46 it makes sense considering credit cards are stored on your phone.
“I’m fine with it, pretty much everything is online or in the digital form,” - said Karl Haunold, a passenger at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
Cyber experts though said with new tech always comes new risks.
“There are a number of issues that come up when a company like Apple begins to play a central roll in a governmental process like validating people’s identity,” said Dr. Aram Sinnreich, a professor at American University School of Communication and cyber security scholar.
Making sure your ID cannot be hacked is number one. There's also the issue of possible location tracking every time your ID is used and logged, and that data then being available to a third-party like Apple.
“There’s never been a surveillance technology that didn’t find secondary and tertiary uses very soon after it was deployed into the public,” Dr. Sinnreich said.
The Georgia DDS said they are working closely with Apple to make sure the tech is as safe as possible and that all the data’s use is controlled by the DDS. Dr. Sinnreich said big tech companies face little punishment for data breaches which is very worrisome.
Passengers agreeing Apple should be put under the microscope when it comes to keeping their personal data safe.
“Anybody should be held accountable for their actions and nobody should be above the law, whether it’s apple or another big corporation,” Haunold said.
The Georgia DDS said they are working to give Android users the same ability. They said it won’t replace the hard copy ID. Georgia Apple users can expect the digital option to be available early next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.