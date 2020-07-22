ATLANTA (CBS46) If you live in Atlanta, your next package from Amazon could be delivered by this little cutie. The company has announced its 'Amazon Scout' is now delivering to select areas of the city.
According to a press release, 'Scout' "is the size of a small cooler, and roll along sidewalks at a walking pace. Each delivery device can navigate around pets, pedestrians and other objects in its path."
The technology has already been very beneficial to the company as during the coronavirus pandemic, 'Scout' was able to help meet customer demand in the communities of Snohomish County, Washington, and the Irvine-area of California.
Amazon will be starting with a small number of Amazon Scout devices in Atlanta, delivering Monday through Friday, during daylight hours.
WATCH: An Amazon 'Scout' test run
