Youth basketball is suspended just two weeks after practices began in Hall County. The sudden suspension is due to an increase in positive cases of coronavirus.
Games were scheduled to begin Jan. 4.
“The decision is made with great regret, however, the safety and health of our players, coaches, and our community remains our top priority. We will reevaluate the situation after the first of the year and will continue to follow state and local guidelines,” Little added. “We will also continue to monitor the recommendations of the Georgia Recreation and Parks Association and the National Recreation and Parks Association.”
