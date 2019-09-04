Youth Empowering #ME event returns to Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – The Ludacris Foundation and John Casablancas joined forces to host their 3rd Annual Youth Empowering #ME Event to encourage and empower young ladies in Atlanta.
Topics of discussion included building your personal brand, discovering the real you, and creating your special style.
“What’s most important is that in your everyday self you’re proud of who you are, and you are confident in your space and in your body,” said Roberta Shields, president of the Ludacris Foundation. “Really understanding what’s impacting them and as things shift that’s how our program will grow.”
Actress and long-time friend to the Ludacris family Meagan Good stopped by and surprised over 100 local ladies at the event. Good offered advice and tips that have helped her throughout her career.
“I’m really about the youth, I’m really about young women, I’m really about being an advocate for just self-love, and knowing yourself, and loving God, and just helping them grow so to be able to come out and be a part of this for me is really exciting.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.