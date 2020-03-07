DUCULA, Ga. (CBS46) -- League officials with the Super NIT Warm-up youth baseball tournament are doing what they can to make sure kids are still having fun, but spreading as few germs as possible.
Sanitation was the top priority for Jill Frischmann.
“This weekend we are focusing on making sure that everyone has hand sanitizer..” she said.
With coronavirus spreading in Georgia, she and her coworkers took initiative.
"The main thing is we want kids to still come out and have fun and have a great time.. But at the same time we have to be cautious right?” said Frishmann
The more obvious precautions included lots of extra hand sanitizer in every fields dugouts and sanitizer wipes for the equipment..
“Then the other thing we are implementing is instead of the high fives. The kids are doing fist bumping or doing the elbows. Any kind of fun creation they can come up with to celebrate a win or a great play without actually touching each other and spreading germs around.”
Frishmann said it took her multiple trips to find enough available sanitizer for the tournament.
Georgia native and mother of 3, Amy Hornsby, certainly appreciated the extra effort.
"It made me feel comfortable that everybody should be doing that and hopefully more and more people will be and will continue to do it as the virus (I believe) will slow down eventually.." said Hornsby. "So I think that this park is setting a standard that other parks will follow.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.